Prince Harry misses Prince William & Kate Middleton; Meghan Markle is in a rush to return to Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK to wrap up their final leg of royal engagements. Sources have revealed that the Duke of Sussex misses Prince William and Kate Middleton. But Harry and Meghan are in no hurry to mend their relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The countdown to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move to Canada has begun. The soon-to-be-ex Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in the UK to participate in their last leg of royal engagements. The couple joined the Queen, Prince Charles, Camila, Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Day 2020 service. The tension was obvious with video from the royal reunion hinted Meghan and Harry ignoring Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the service. While the royal family division has been in the news for weeks, a new report reveals Harry misses his brother.

As per a Us Weekly report, the bond might have impacted due to the Megxit, Harry misses William and Kate. However, a source informed the international outlet that Harry and Meghan are in no hurry to mend their relationship with the senior royals. "There’s too much mud under the bridge at this point for any meaningful communication," the insider told the outlet. The source added that Meghan isn't as fazed as Harry for she has estranged from her family before.

Sources have informed royal expert Katie Nicholl that Harry might have a private chat with William and Kate in the days to come. However, amid this fiasco, The couple's focus is on their son Archie. Insiders have informed Nicholl that Meghan is in a rush to return to Canada.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Nicholl said, "I understand that [Harry] hasn't really had time to see his brother or his sister-in-law, so possibly this is an opportunity for them to spend some time together before Harry goes back to Canada. But my sources tell me that Meghan is keen, understandably, to get back to [son] Archie, who they left behind with Jessica Mulroney and their nanny in Canada."

It is to see how the Meghan-Harry farewell turns out to be. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

