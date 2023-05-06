Prince Harry missing from the balcony after King Charles Coronation; here's why

While the streets of the UK are flourishing with coronation festivity, on the other hand, the Duke of Sussex seems to have a hard time feeling distant from the family with whom he grew up. As he did not accompany his Royal family to the balcony at Buckingham Palace during King Charles III's coronation on Saturday.

Which is because he is no longer a working royal. Instead, active royals like Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, joined King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Harry, who was seated in the third row for the coronation, soon got ready for his departure as he returned to California to be with Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 1. So that he could get there in time for his son's birthday celebration.

Prince Harry, who is not working Royal as he gave up his title

The palace revealed on April 12 that Prince Harry would be present for his father’s coronation while his wife, Meghan, would be skipping the historic event to be with her children in California.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, are known for shocking the world by resigning from their senior royal positions. As a result, they were not permitted to participate in the coronation in an official capacity.

Prince Harry and Meghan gave up their titles

A thin line of dispute was created when Prince Harry gave up his title after marriage to live as a common man rather than doing royal duties. Further, the recurring events led to a huge rift between the two, such as:

A month later, the pair dragged the royal family into a shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey. Which got the royals into the limelight, where they were put under radar for the first time.

Since then, they have persisted in criticizing the monarchy in both Harry's shocking memoir "Spare" and their 2022 Netflix docuseries.

While Harry and Meghan made the decision to stay away from royal life, their children were given the titles of prince and princess in March.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle missed the spot on the balcony during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Sussexes were conspicuously missing from the balcony last year while the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities were taking place.

For the same reason that Harry was absent from Charles' post-coronation appearance, they were left out.

However, at the moment, along with other working members of the royal family, William, 40, Middleton, 41, and their three children were once again seen waving down at their subjects.

