Prince Harry 'not expected' to obtain permission for memoir, says Buckingham Palace spokesperson

Prince Harry recently announced that he will be publishing his memoir which will be a "truthful" portrait on his life in the public eye over the years. Ever since the announcement, there have been multiple reports claiming that the royal family wasn't aware of Harry's decision and in response to the same, a short statement was recently released by Buckingham Palace. As per Just Jared, a spokesperson from the palace has informed People that Harry did speak to them "privately" before making the announcement.

As per the spokesperson, Harry informed the family "quite recently." It was also informed by the representative that Harry would not officially be required to take permission for writing a memoir. The statement said, "Harry would not be expected to obtain permission from Buckingham Palace for the project. Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex", People.

As for the contents of the book, Prince Harry mentioned that he would be mentioning different aspects of his life in the book which will include, "The highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

The memoir is being published by Penguin Random House and according to them, it will be releasing in the second half of 2022. Not just Prince Harry, Meghan Markle also tried her hands at publishing and recently debuted as a writer with her children's book called The Bench.

In relation to Harry's upcoming book, reports have suggested that members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Prince William have been "shaken up" by it and have been nervous about the contents of the same as reported by US Weekly.

