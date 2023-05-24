Prince Harry offers to pay for police protection after car chase incident; Gets rejected for the second time

Prince Harry wanted to pay out of pocket for a security team to protect him and his family while they visited the UK, but his offer was rejected by the Home Office. His legal team wanted a judicial review of the rejection of his offer by the Home Office. But the Duke of Sussex faced rejection yet again. The news about Prince Harry’s request for protection comes days after his wife, Meghan Markle, and he was recently caught in a car chase involving paparazzi in New York City.

Prince Harry offers to pay for security

When Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as “working royals” in 2020, it automatically stripped them of the level of security that they previously had. Harry questioned the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, also known as RAVEC, which looks after the protection of high-profile figures, including senior royals.

Harry took the matter to court, where his lawyer stated, "Ravec has exceeded its authority, its power because it doesn't have the power to make this decision in the first place.” The team also argued that there were provisions available in the legislation that allowed payment for "special police services," and as such, "payment for policing is not inconsistent with the public interest."

A barrister from the Metropolitan Police argued that it would be extremely unreasonable to expose police personnel to danger because of "payment of a fee by a private individual." The Home Office rejected Harry’s offer and declared that it would go against the policy to let a "wealthy person should be permitted to 'buy' protective security."

Harry “never” expected to lose police security

In the judicial review that Harry applied for in January 2021, he stated that he “inherited” a security risk at birth for life. The statement read, “ He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats.”

Prince Harry had written in his memoir ‘Spare’ how he “never” expected that he and his wife, Meghan, would lose police protection. The Duke of Sussex wrote, “Not in this climate of hate. Not after what happened to my mother.”

