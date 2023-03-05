Prince Harry on his Parenting style: ‘I smother my children with love and affection’

Prince Harry got candid about his mental health in a live book event for Spare with Dr. Gabor Mate recently. The session centered around mental health awareness and personal healing. During the chat, Prince Harry opened up about his childhood traumas and how it has influenced his parenting style towards his two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Prince Harry’s autobiography ‘Spare’ has painted an unattractive picture of Harry’s life. In the memoir that was released on Jan 10, he revealed the lack of physical affection he received from the royal family members. In the interview, when Mate asked how this has impacted him as a father, the Duke of Sussex said it has helped him become more caring towards his children and he is trying to be the best father possible. During the conversation, Prince Harry shared that as a father of two, he wants to make sure that he smothers his kids with love and affection because if he will not hug his kids then it will have the same impact on the kids, which he experienced as a child. He stated that he doesn’t want to pass on any traumas or bad experiences to his children that he went through during his childhood. He further added that he always tries to be cautious of his behavior and reactions to both of his kids.

Prince Harry used drugs to deal with trauma?

Prince Harry’s autobiography tells a lot of dark secrets about his life. In his memoir, the prince confesses that he used to take cannabis and cocaine regularly on several occasions while he was a teenager. He claimed that he was ready to try almost anything that helps him deal with trauma and pain. While talking about drug abuse, Harry reaffirmed to Doctor Maté that marijuana helped him while other drugs such as cocaine didn’t do anything to him.

