Prince Harry on Queen Elizabeth's funeral dress code controversy: Military service not determined by uniform

This also means Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II 's son Prince Andrew will not be wearing military uniforms during the mourning events as they are no longer senior working royals. However, a special exception has been made for Prince Andrew - inspite of being stripped of his military titles and royal patronages in January after being accused of sexual assault in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal - to wear a military uniform at his mother's final vigil as a sign of respect for the 96-year-old monarch. Given the controversy surrounding the funeral dress code, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesperson issued a statement regarding the same.

For Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Prince Harry will not be donning his military uniform. On Monday, i.e. September 12, Buckingham Palace confirmed that only working members of the royal family who hold military rank will wear military uniforms for the five major ceremonial events leading up to and including The Queen's state funeral, which means King Charles III, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward are expected to be dressed in traditional regalia.

"[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson shared with People.

For the unversed, Prince Harry served in the British Army for a decade, even being deployed to Afghanistan twice. After he and Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal roles in March 2022, Harry lost his three honorary military titles - Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Edward were earlier seen in their military finery during the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. They will sport the garb again at the procession, prayer service, vigil and state funeral for their beloved mother at London's Westminster Abbey on September 19. This will be followed by a Committal Service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, which is where The Queen will be laid to rest.

