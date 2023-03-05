Prince Harry on using drugs: It helped me deal with traumas and pains of the past

Prince Harry is not keeping any secrets when it comes to his experience about using drugs. The royal member first opened up about it in his tell-all memoir Spare, which came out on January 10 this year. While his bombshell revelations dominated global headlines for weeks, Prince Harry is not yet done sharing. The Duke of Sussex was recently in a promotional interview for his book with Dr. Gabor Mate, when thy talked about a lot of subjects including his childhood, the death of Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana, and his relationship with the royal family and Meghan Markle. This is when he also delved deeper into his history of drug use.

Prince Harry says he said started using drugs made him feel a sense of belonging

During his interview with Dr. Gabor Mate, (via The Independent), Prince Harry said that using cocaine did not do anything for him. The 38-year-old explained that it was more of a social activity that brought him a sense of belonging. However, he added, that it did change the way he felt, than what he would normally feel when sober.

Prince Harry added that unlike Cocaine, Marijuana did help him. He said that using these substances was like cleaning a windshield and removing life’s filters, just like on Instagram.

Prince Harry says using drugs helped him deal with traumas and pains of the past

The Duke of Sussex further explained that using drugs helped him feel relaxed and light, with a sense of comfort.

Continuing further, Prince Harry also said that although he started doing drugs recreationally, he later realized ‘how good they were’ for him. According to him, they were one of the fundamental parts of his life that changed him and helped him deal with the traumas and pains of the past.

