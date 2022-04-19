Prince Harry open to seeking help of a mediator to sort his relationship with Prince William: Report

Prince Harry and Prince William haven't been on the best of terms ever since the former stepped down from his royal duties and moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle. While the brothers have met twice ever since Harry's US move, it has been reported that their strained relationship is yet to heal. According to Entertainment Tonight, as per royal expert Katie Nicholl, Prince Harry is looking forward to mending his relationship with his brother.

The Duke of Sussex recently headed for a secret meeting with Queen Elizabeth ahead of the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games that he's a co-founder of. This gesture of Harry seemed to showcase his willingness to mend the rift with his family and according to Nicholl, he is also open to seeking outside help to sort things out with his brother.

According to ET, Nicholls said, "Harry, I'm told, suggested perhaps that they might get some sort of a mediator in on sort of these talks, to make some progress. "It was something that he had suggested to his father. He's made it very clear that he wants to sort things out. He wants things to be improved."

As per the royal expert, the Duke of Sussex is hoping to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June and is hoping to clarify his issues and mend his relationships with both his brother Prince William as well as his father Princ Charles by then. Harry in a recent interview opened up about his meeting with the Queen and described it as "great."

