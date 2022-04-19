Prince Harry opens up on his 'great' meeting with Queen Elizabeth along with wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently had a secret meeting with Queen Elizabeth II after two years as the couple visited her before heading to Hague, Netherlands for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. The Duke of Sussex opened up on meeting his grandmother before the games during a BBC interview as he revealed what they spoke about.

Revealing how supportive the Queen was towards the upcoming Invictus Games, Prince Harry mentioned, "She had plenty of messages for Team U.K., which I have already passed on to most of them." Further speaking about their personal interaction during the meeting, Harry told BBC One, "So, it was great to see her. I’m sure she would love to be here if she could."

Before Prince Harry made a public statement about his meeting with the Queen, it was confirmed by his and Meghan Markle's spokesperson that the couple had paid a visit to Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle, to spend some time with her before heading to the Netherlands. This was the couple's first visit together to the UK ever since they stepped down from their royal duties.

While Harry has travelled to the UK for Prince Philip's funeral and also for an event honouring his late mother Princess Diana, it was Meghan Markle's first visit to the country ever since she moved to the US with Prince Harry and their son Archie and also since she welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet last year.

Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family is yet to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana who was born in June last year.

