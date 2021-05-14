Prince Harry opens up on secret London supermarket run with Meghan Markle, how mum Diana's life influenced him

Prince Harry revealed that when he and Meghan Markle were getting to know each other, the Suits actress visited him in London for the first time and they went grocery shopping.

Prince Harry is getting candid like never before! The Duke of Sussex appeared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert and opened up on a variety of topics like mental health, royal life, son Archie and wife Meghan and even his early dating days. In a no holds barred conversation, Harry revealed that when he first started to know Meghan Markle, the couple went into incognito mode at a London supermarket.

Yes, you heard that right! Harry revealed that when he and Meghan were getting to know each other, the Suits actress visited him in London for the first time and they went grocery shopping. However, they did not venture out together and kept distance at the supermarket. Instead, Harry and Meghan kept texting each other from the aisle.

Speaking on the podcast, Harry revealed, "The first time that Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London pretending that we didn't know each other."

He added, "So we texted each other from the other side of the aisle, people looking at me and giving me all these weird looks, coming up to say 'hi,' whatever. And I was like, texting. It's like, 'Is this the right one?' She's like, 'No, you want parchment paper.' I'm like, 'Okay, where's the parchment paper?'" Back in April 2016, several photos of Prince Harry buying groceries at a Waitrose Supermarket had surfaced.

The Duke also opened up on what it was like growing up in the royal family and how his late mum Princess Diana influenced his life. Calling it a 'mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo', Prince Harry said, "It's the job right? Grin and bear it. Get on with it. I was in my early 20s, and I was thinking I don't want this job, I don't want to be here. I don't want to be doing this. Look what it did to my mum. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family, when I know it's going to happen again? I've seen behind the curtain, I've seen the business model and seen how this whole thing works and I don't want to be part of this."

