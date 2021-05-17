Prince Harry & Oprah’s docuseries drops 1st trailer; Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga, Glenn Close & more make cameos

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s much-anticipated docuseries about mental health and well being has dropped its first trailer, scroll down to see it!

The wait is finally over, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s much-anticipated docuseries, The Me You Can’t See which discusses mental health and emotional well-being, just released its first trailer ahead of its May 21st release date!

The trailer features a glimpse of Prince Harry‘s wife and former Duchess Meghan Markle, as well as superstar Lady Gaga, chef Rashad Armstead, NBA’s San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan and Phoenix Suns’ Langston Galloway, Oscar-nominated actress Glenn Close, 2021 Olympic Boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs, and mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams, who you may also recognize as the son of the late Robin Williams. See the full trailer below:

While releasing the trailer, Apple TV wrote: “The Me You Can’t See is a new docuseries co-created by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world. With storytelling at its core, this timely series gives a voice to stories that aim to seek truth, understanding and compassion.”

For the unversed, the former royals care deeply about mental health and well-being and have been vocal about it ever since leaving the royal family in January 2020. A few months ago, the couple spoke to Oprah Winfrey and detailed their decision to leave the UK and their royal titles behind. The duo made several revelations about how they felt unprotected by the family and discussed issues they faced while raising their son Archie in the royal family.

