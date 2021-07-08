Prince Harry or Prince William: Which brother is your ultimate royal man crush? VOTE & COMMENT

While it's been a chaotic ride keeping up with the royal family, we're curious to know which brother between Prince Harry and Prince William is your ultimate royal man crush. Vote in our poll and comment below.

Prince Harry and Prince William, right from their very birth, have been subjected to major media spotlight, courtesy of their royal family heritage. As of now, the brothers have grown up to be fine gentlemen, who are absolute goals when it comes to being loving husbands and doting fathers. Moreover, for many, the siblings are their ideal type when on a quest for a life partner.

On one hand, we have Prince Harry, who before (and after too!) settling down with Meghan Markle, was a charming, cheeky lad with a rebellious personality, similar to his beloved mum Princess Diana. Harry is also known for his extremely kind heart and caring nature and that's seen when he talks about his family, especially about his love for Meghan. Harry and Meghan are also proud parents to two wonderful children - son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4. On several occasions, Harry has spoken fondly about his kids which is also an amazing attribute to have. It's The Duke of Sussex's upfront, unfiltered personality that we can't help but swoon over and his handsome looks is like sweet icing on top of a cake.

On the other hand, we have the equally handsome Prince William, whose devotion to Kate Middleton and their love story are all sorts of relationship goals for many. With the weight of the monarchy on his shoulders, William is obviously a little more on the stricter personality types but on several occasions, we have gotten to witness a more quirky personality to the senior royal. It's also the fact that he's an amazing father to his and Kate's three children - Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 - that makes him even more desirable. A common likeable quality in both brothers is their classic British wit and dapper style that you can't help but fall for.

