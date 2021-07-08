Prince Harry or Prince William: Which brother is your ultimate royal man crush? VOTE & COMMENT
Prince Harry and Prince William, right from their very birth, have been subjected to major media spotlight, courtesy of their royal family heritage. As of now, the brothers have grown up to be fine gentlemen, who are absolute goals when it comes to being loving husbands and doting fathers. Moreover, for many, the siblings are their ideal type when on a quest for a life partner.
On one hand, we have Prince Harry, who before (and after too!) settling down with Meghan Markle, was a charming, cheeky lad with a rebellious personality, similar to his beloved mum Princess Diana. Harry is also known for his extremely kind heart and caring nature and that's seen when he talks about his family, especially about his love for Meghan. Harry and Meghan are also proud parents to two wonderful children - son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4. On several occasions, Harry has spoken fondly about his kids which is also an amazing attribute to have. It's The Duke of Sussex's upfront, unfiltered personality that we can't help but swoon over and his handsome looks is like sweet icing on top of a cake.
On the other hand, we have the equally handsome Prince William, whose devotion to Kate Middleton and their love story are all sorts of relationship goals for many. With the weight of the monarchy on his shoulders, William is obviously a little more on the stricter personality types but on several occasions, we have gotten to witness a more quirky personality to the senior royal. It's also the fact that he's an amazing father to his and Kate's three children - Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 - that makes him even more desirable. A common likeable quality in both brothers is their classic British wit and dapper style that you can't help but fall for.
This begs the question royal family enthusiasts; Which brother is your ultimate royal man crush? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to let Pinkvilla know why you picked the particular royal hunk in the comments section below.
[Note: If the poll option is not visible below, CLICK HERE]
Anonymous 3 hours ago
A 40 yr old constantly crying about his mother and complaining about life - its a pass from me.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
A bit of Harry the bad boy and William the good boy.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
William.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Harry !!! Any time ….
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Ugh. Anybody who voted for Hazbeen should have their eyes poked out. Clearly they are ALREADY BLIND!
Anonymous 12 hours ago
William definitely.. who wants a 30 something immature cry baby(ahem Harry)
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Definitely William!
Anonymous 16 hours ago
William
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Harry!!!
Anonymous 18 hours ago
William hands down!
Anonymous 21 hours ago
what with royal crush...both are old and married
Anonymous 1 day ago
None. Who needs Royals in 21st century?