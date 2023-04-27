Prince Harry Phone Hacking Case: 5 highlights about the Duke of Sussex’s lawsuit against British tabloids

Prince Harry is currently suing several British tabloids as he claims that their intrusion in his life has harmed him. In his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers, the Duke of Sussex has claimed to be the victim of various illegal activists by journalists like illegally hacking his phone’s voicemails and hiring private investigators to obtain his private information. This is one of the three cases Prince Harry has made against tabloid newspapers as he accused them of unlawfully gathering information. The two other cases concern the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror Groups. Read on to take a look at the 5 highlights of the case until now.

Prince Harry Phone Hacking Case: 5 highlights

Prince William’s secret deal with NGN Group

On the first day of the hearing, Prince Harry submitted legal documents to the court claiming that Rupert Murdoch’s NGN group secretly paid his brother Prince William a huge sum. This secret settlement was allegedly done in 2020 when Prince William was bringing a legal claim against the owner of The Sun and News of The World.

2. Prince Harry kept in the dark about secret agreement between royal family and NGN

In his witness statement, the Duke of Sussex also claimed that there was a secret agreement between the royal family and NGN. Harry said that he was informed about this only in 2012. His lawyers claimed this alleged secret agreement kept Harry from bringing his own claim earlier.

3. Judge questions Prince Harry’s factual inconsistencies

Judge Mr Justice Fancourt pointed out "factual inconsistencies" in Prince Harry’s witness statement and said it contradicted his original argument. For the unversed, in his original statement, the Duke said that he did not know about phone hacking on him until 2019. The judge then ordered Prince Harry’s lawyers to put in a formal application to amend their claim, thus giving the defence an opportunity to consider it and gather evidence.

4. King Charles III tried to stop Prince Harry from taking legal action over alleged phone hacking

Prince Harry made another shocking claim as he presented court papers alleging that King Charles III tried to stop him from filing the lawsuit over the phone-hacking case. "I was summoned to Buckingham Palace and specifically told to drop the legal actions because they have an 'effect on all the family'," said the duke. "This was a direct request (or rather demand) from my father, Edward Young, and my father's private secretary, Clive Alderton."

5. Hugh Grant says The Sun ordered burglaries in his home

On the third and final day of the hearing, Hollywood actor Hugh Grant joined Prince Harry in his lawsuit against NGN. In a witness statement, Mr Grant said, “My claim concerns unlawful acts committed by The Sun, including burglaries to order, the breaking and entering of private property in order to obtain private information through bugging, landline tapping, phone hacking, and the use of private investigators to do all these and other illegal things against me.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Princess Diana cheat on King Charles III? New details emerge in The Boy Who Walked Alone documentary