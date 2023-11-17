Prince Harry plans to avoid The Crown 6 finale episodes post Princess Diana's death for THIS reason

Prince Harry is reportedly choosing to steer clear of watching the new season of The Crown, which delves into the tragic events surrounding the death of his mother, Princess Diana. The final season depicts Diana's last days, her relationship with film producer Dodi Fayed, and their fatal car crash in 1997. But here's why Prince Harry is avoiding the 'ghost' scenes of his mother.

Prince Harry isn't going to watch The Crown Finale; Here's why

The portrayal includes surreal scenes of Diana's ghost conversing with her ex-husband Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth. Harry, depicted by Fflyn Edwards, is shown receiving the news of his mother's death, with his older brother Prince William watching. The source told to Page Six that, “Due to the sensitive nature of content in upcoming episodes of ‘The Crown,’ Prince Harry has understandably decided not to view this season.”

The Netflix hit has faced criticism for its portrayal of historical events, including a scene where Dodi proposes to Diana on the night of their tragic accident. Royal scribe Sally Bedell Smith questioned the accuracy, stating there's no evidence of such a proposal and highlighting Diana's expressed disinterest in marrying Dodi. Bedell Smith also clarified that it was the queen, not Charles, who recognized the need for a public tribute, sending a Royal Air Force jet to bring Diana's body home.

Prince William has also decided not to watch The Crown

Despite having a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly not consulted or provided with storylines or advance episodes for approval. There are no apparent ill feelings toward the show's creators or Netflix. Harry's estranged brother, William, has also expressed his decision not to watch The Crown. Reports of friends watching on Harry's behalf were dismissed.

Season 6, released in parts, has already garnered attention for its controversial portrayal of historical events. Despite the critiques, Harry's decision not to watch is attributed to the sensitive nature of the content, given his well-known struggles with grief and mental health following his mother's death. The Sussexes were not involved in the production or consulted by the series or Netflix.

As the remaining episodes of Season 6 are set to stream on December 14, The Crown continues to be a source of controversy and discussion, sparking debates about historical accuracy and the ethical implications of dramatizing real-life events within a fictionalized context.

