Prince Harry praises new Santa Barbara home; Says he’s fortunate to have outdoor space to play with son Archie

In a recent chat, Prince Harry shared his thoughts about his and Meghan Markle’s new Santa Barbara home. The Duke said he considers himself unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space to play with his son Archie.

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry opened up about his 1-year-old son, Archie, during a recent video call. The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex spoke of the 15-month old who he shares with wife, Meghan Markle while celebrating the c’s 125th birthday. “What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can then get Archie involved with the game because at the moment it’s impossible to find any,” Harry, who is a patron of the Rugby Football League, joked, sharing some excitement of being able to share his love for the sport.

He continued, “I’ve got a little space outside, which I’m fortunate enough to have so I need to get him playing some Rugby League. I’m just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside because I know so many people just haven’t had that opportunity in the last five months.”

In case you missed it, Harry and Meghan just purchased a new home for their growing family in Santa Barbara, California.

“Our little man is our number one priority but our work after that is the second priority and we’re just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place,” he added during the call.

