Prince Harry pranked by Russian hoaxers: 5 REVELATIONS made by the Duke on Megxit, Prince Andrew, Donald Trump

Prince Harry was reportedly tricked by Russian hoaxers into believing that he was having a candid conversation with climate change activist Greta Thunberg and her father Svante Thunberg. The Duke of Sussex allegedly spoke with brutal honesty about Megxit, Prince Andrew, Donald Trump and more.

These past few days, all eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as they completed their last few royal engagements which included the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. As of March 31, 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will embark on a new journey, separated from the Royal Family. While it seemed as though the days would go by free-flowing for the royal couple, there have been some troubling news taking over British media. According to The Sun, Harry was reportedly pranked by Russian hoaxers Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov into thinking he was having a talk with Greta Thunberg and her father Svante Thunberg.

The 35-year-old royal had two separate alleged conversations with Vovan and Lexus; one took place during New Year's Eve and another on January 22. Both phone calls took place when Harry was in Canada with Meghan and baby Archie. One of the reported conversations was shared on YouTube with Harry and Greta's caricatures taking central focus. Whether it be addressing Megxit or talking about President Donald Trump and even his uncle Prince Andrew, Harry was deeply candid about all the controversies.

Here are five shocking revelations made by Prince Harry as he was pranked by the Russian hoaxers:

Reason for Megxit:

I can assure you, marrying a Prince or Princess is not all it's made out to be! But sometimes the right decision isn't always the easy one. And this decision certainly wasn't the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son. And I think there's a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first.

Blood on Donald Trump's hands:

The mere fact that Donald Trump is pushing the coal industry is so big in America, he has blood on his hands. But Trump will want to meet you to make him look better but he won't want to have a discussion about climate change with you because you will outsmart him.

Prince Andrews' Epstein inquiry:

I have very little to say on that. But whatever he has done or hasn't done, is completely separate from me and my wife. We operate in a way of inclusivity and we are focusing on community. And so we are completely separate from the majority of my family.

Usage of private jets:

Unfortunately, there is very few alternatives. We have to fly on commercial planes all over the world. Nowhere near as much as most people who do it for a night or weekends. Certainly for my family, to protect my family, from these people, as you can well understand. I have to put protections and safety of my family first and these people are never-ending.

Normal self:

I was in the military for ten years so I'm more normal than my family would like to believe. But certainly being in a different position now gives us the ability to say things and do things that we might not have been able to do. And seeing as everyone under the age of 35 or 36 seems to be carrying out an activist's role, gives us the opportunity to try and make more of a difference without being criticised.

