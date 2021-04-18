Prince Harry, Prince William & Kate Middleton chat together as Prince Philip's funeral reunites the trio

Prince Harry and Prince William spoke together for the first time at Prince Philip's funeral, ever since the former moved to the US.

Prince Philip was laid to rest at St. George's Chapel on April 17, 2021. The intimate ceremony with only 30 guests in attendance consisted of members of the royal family including Prince Harry who flew from the US to bid adieu to his grandfather. With the recent reports suggesting a rift between brothers Prince Harry and Prince William, the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral seemed to be the tragic event that finally reunited the brothers again.

Following Prince Philip's funeral, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were spotted leaving together and were also seen chatting on their way back. This was their first reunion after the Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle distanced themselves from their royal roles and duties and moved to the US with son Archie.

While many hoped that Prince Harry and Prince William's shared grief for their grandfather would bring them together again, it seemed to be an emotional sight for fans of the royal family to see the brothers on talking terms again.

Watch Prince Harry and Prince William chatting following the funeral Here

In a video shared by the Royal family's YouTube channel, after the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral ceremony ended, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen leaving with Prince Harry as they walked and chatted together.

Prince Philip passed away on April 9, 2021, at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh received condolences messages from world leaders, celebrities, and other prominent personalities as they paid tribute to him on social media. Prince Harry and Prince William also shared emotional notes expressing their grief over losing their beloved grandfather.

