Prince Harry & Prince William not yet buried the hatchet; Prince Charles 'still fuming' over Oprah interview?

According to a recent report, in spite of making some progress at Prince Philip's funeral, all is not forgiven just yet between Prince Harry and Prince William.

All eyes were on one Prince Harry last month when he made his monumental return to the UK to attend his beloved grandfather Prince Philip's funeral alongside the royal family. It was Harry's first reunion with his family since he and Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal roles, permanently moved to Los Angeles with their son Archie, 1, and gave their controversial tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey.

According to US Weekly, Harry and William may have made some progress when they, along with Kate Middleton, spoke at The Duke of Edinburg's funeral but they are yet to put an ultimate end to their royal rift. "Harry did speak to William while he was in the UK, so in that respect, they made some progress," an insider shared with US Weekly before promptly adding, "But they definitely haven’t reached the stage where all is forgiven nor have they buried the hatchet."

As for Prince Charles, The Duke of Cambridge is "still fuming" about his youngest son throwing shade at him and the royal family during Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, according to US Weekly's source. However, the insider added that honestly, Harry didn't go running back to Charles either "begging for forgiveness." In fact, Harry "still hasn't forgiven his father" due to his lack of effort and support when he and Meghan made the decision to permanently shift their home base. As for the reason why Harry went back to the UK, it was simply to see his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and pay his respects to his grandfather and "that's about as far as it goes."

"To put it bluntly, it’s unlikely that we’ll be seeing Harry and Charles making amends anytime soon," the source concluded.

