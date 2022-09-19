Prince Harry, Prince William try their best to get along despite being uncomfortable in each other's company?
A source close to Prince Harry revealed that the Duke of Sussex found it "difficult" being in Prince William's company during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral events.
Mending burnt bridges between the estranged royal siblings may not be in the cards anytime soon! According to The Sunday Times, via Page Six, a source close to the Duke of Sussex revealed that although Prince Harry and Prince William have been "uncomfortable" in each other's company during the funeral events for Queen Elizabeth II, "everybody is trying their best" to get along while mourning The Queen. Nevertheless, Harry has reportedly found it "difficult" to be with William over the past week.
Interestingly, while the former "Fab 4" members have made quite a few public appearances together this week as a mark of respect to the princes' beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William even bumped into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in a separate car, when he was picking up his and Kate Middleton's kids - Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 - from school. While they first drove past each other, the brothers then stopped, reversed and rolled down their windows for a brief chat.
Despite the chance meeting, the truce between the siblings appears temporary. A common friend of the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales disclosed that the "awkward" joint appearances are taking "effort" and that they both understood how "solidarity" is the need of the hour: "I don't think it goes much beyond that. There have been some awkward moments this week. I definitely don't get the sense of any deeper meaningful rapprochement or a sense that this is it: things will be mended."
Sources close to Harry added how his recent UK return and the royal family brings an ache of "regret over a missed opportunity of what could have been" and regret that "it didn't have to be this ugly."
For now, the "Fab Four" will be coming together one more time for The Queen during the 96-year-old monarch's funeral procession today, i.e. September 19, beginning at 11 am BST (3:30 pm IST).
ALSO READ: Prince Harry wears military uniform as he joins Prince William for vigil at Queen's coffin