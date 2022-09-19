Prince Harry, Prince William try their best to get along despite being uncomfortable in each other's company?

Mending burnt bridges between the estranged royal siblings may not be in the cards anytime soon! According to The Sunday Times, via Page Six, a source close to the Duke of Sussex revealed that although Prince Harry and Prince William have been "uncomfortable" in each other's company during the funeral events for Queen Elizabeth II, "everybody is trying their best" to get along while mourning The Queen. Nevertheless, Harry has reportedly found it "difficult" to be with William over the past week.

Interestingly, while the former "Fab 4" members have made quite a few public appearances together this week as a mark of respect to the princes' beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William even bumped into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in a separate car, when he was picking up his and Kate Middleton's kids - Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 - from school. While they first drove past each other, the brothers then stopped, reversed and rolled down their windows for a brief chat.