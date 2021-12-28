Prince Harry & Prince William ‘unlikely to build back bridges’ after Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir

While Prince Harry's exit from the royal family was never smooth, his upcoming tell-all memoir could rock the boat with the family further, especially if he talks about the "huge amount of hurt" he felt towards his and wife Meghan Markle’s exit. Talking to LBC, royal expert Peter Hunt shared insight on the Duke of Sussex’s state of mind and what his memoir could entail.

According to Peter, Harry could also detail the poor relationship with his older brother, Prince William. “The siblings are unlikely to build any bridges because of the wholly truthful account Harry has spoken with.” If you didn't know, earlier this year Prince Harry announced that he had been penning a memoir which will be a "definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him".

Previously, Harry also got candid about his deteriorating relationship with his father Prince Charles during his bombshell Oprah interview. When the book was announced, royal insiders claimed that the book's announcement caused a "tsunami of fear" among the family. Especially in Prince Charles, who is concerned about the book hitting shelves so close to him taking the throne.

Editor of Daily Mail, Richard Kay said: ”I think the difficulty for Prince Charles, every time now Harry opens his mouth, he's seen to chip away at his father's credibility… this must be undermining their relationship. They have on the horizon the prospect of Harry's autobiography or memoir – we don't know what's going to be in it. But we do know he has spent some time digging into his mother's relationship with his father. 'They must be dreading the publication of that book and what it will mean."

