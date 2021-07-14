Prince Harry & Prince William unlikely to come together for 'family time' amid feud, claims Royal expert

Royal expert claims Prince Harry's meeting with the royal family over regular occasions such as holidays and birthdays seems "highly unlikely" given their strained relations.

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship is still very much strained and while the siblings may have put up a united front during their recent meet for Princess Diana's statue unveiling event, the rift between them is reportedly far from over. According to US Weekly, the brothers are still distant and won't be spending any holidays together, revealed Royal expert, Jonathan Sacerdoti.

While speaking to US Weekly, Sacerdoti stated that for Prince William and Prince Harry to come together for birthdays or Christmas holidays, there still seems to be a long road. "It’s perhaps unlikely that they’re going to be spending what we would think of as quality family time together at Christmas and New Years and birthdays," said Jonathan.

Adding further how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US move is adding to the distance between their relationships with the Royal family, Sacerdoti commented on how Queen Elizabeth is yet to see her great-granddaughter Lilibet Lili Diana and also mentioned how she has hardly spent any time with Harry and Meghan's older child, Archie.

Speaking about how Prince Harry's meet with the Royal family for merely spending quality time with them seems highly impossible, Jonathan told US Weekly, "On a human family level, forgetting them being the royal family, there’s already quite some frostiness and distance there. So I suspect if things can go well, [then] maybe they’ll have the occasional meeting, but I don’t think it seems very high on anyone’s agenda."

Prince Harry last got together with brother Prince Willaim to honour their late mother, Princess Diana on her 60th birthday. The siblings were present for a statue unveiling ceremony of the Princess of Wales at Kensington Palace's sunken garden.

ALSO READ: Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has 'turned a new page' since Princess Diana statue unveiling?

Share your comment ×