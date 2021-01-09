Prince Harry & Prince William's equation is 'much better' as brothers reconnected virtually over the holidays?

Thanks to the holiday season, distance made the heart grow fonder for Prince Harry and Prince William as their sibling rift was temporarily sidelined over family phone and video calls during Christmas and New Year.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's controversial decision to part ways with the Royal Family and permanently shift their home base to Los Angeles, the former's equation with Prince William saw a major rift. However, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, in her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Harry and William had reconnected virtually over the holidays. Christmas and New Year included phone and video calls as well as presents being exchanged between the Sussexes and the Cambridges.

Moreover, it was "an opportunity" for both families to come together and connect in an otherwise very busy and chaotic year. "Things are a lot better between William and Harry. If you go back a year at that stage, these brothers were barely on talking terms," Nicholl divulged while adding how William was angry with his younger brother when he went to the Sandringham Summit. William couldn't even face going to that lunch with Queen Elizabeth and only went for the meetings owing to his frustration and feeling of disappointment with what Harry had done and how the latter was handling the situation.

"Fast forward to today, the relationship is much better than it was. For a start, they are on talking terms, and not only on talking terms, they do speak relatively regularly. They were very much in touch over the holidays," Katie disclosed to ET but also mentioning how there is "an ocean between them" along with a time difference while noting how Harry had confessed that he and William are two brothers on different paths.

While the siblings are "much better" now then how they were towards the start of Harry and Meghan's monumental decision, Nicholl also reiterated that it's questionable if the brothers' relationship "will ever be as close" as it was before.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's endearing Christmas card features Archie having the same red hair like his dad

We're glad to know that Harry and William are taking the small but necessary steps to patch their once unbreakable bond!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×