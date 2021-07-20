Prince Harry to publish 'intimate' memoir on life in the public eye: Not as Prince but the man I've become

Prince Harry is writing a tell-all memoir and it's going to detail his account of having a life in the public eye since childhood. Known to be one of the most famous members of the royal family, Prince Harry confirmed in a statement on Monday along with his publisher, Penguin Random House that a book on his life is in the works. As per reports, it has been confirmed that the memoir will be released in late 2022.

As per CNN, the publisher announced Prince Harry's upcoming book as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." The Prince himself also mentioned in his statement that it will not only revolve around his life in the royal family but also explore his thoughts on fatherhood while raising son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet Diana with wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry in his statement announcing his upcoming memoir said, "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

It has also been reported that as per the publisher, Harry will be will be donating the proceeds to charity.

While it's still unclear what major moments from his life will be covered in the book, considering that both Harry and Meghan have been making headlines after their exit from the royal duties and their move to the US, the Duke of Sussex may detail the circumstances that led the couple to take that decision.

Ever since his move to the US, Prince Harry has openly spoken about his issues with the royal family, first in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and later also on Dax Shepard's Armchair podcast.

