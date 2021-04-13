Prince Harry is quarantining at his Frogmore Cottage home where he lived with Meghan Markle & son Archie

Prince Harry has reunited with his cousin Princess Eugenie as he is quarantining at Forgmore Cottage ahead of Prince Philip's funeral.

Prince Harry reached the UK on Sunday following the demise of his grandfather and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip. The Duke of Sussex arrived at the Heathrow airport early morning and was whisked away in a black Range Rover from the airport to Kensington Palace, a Daily Mail report revealed. While initial reports stated that Prince Harry was quarantining at Nottingham Cottage, a People report now confirms that Prince Harry has been in isolation at Frogmore Cottage.

For the unversed, Frogmore Cottage is the same house where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began their marital life together and also welcomed son Archie Harrison. The couple, however, had to give it all up when they stepped back as senior working members of the royal family.

Post Harry and Meghan's departure, Frogmore Cottage was then handed over to Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank who got married in 2018. Now, Harry has reunited with his cousin Eugenie as he is quarantining at Forgmore Cottage. The Duke of Sussex is following Covid 19 protocols ahead of meeting his family at Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday.

As per quarantine rules, Prince Harry will be in isolation and will be allowed to leave in the next five days instead of 10 considering her furnishes a negative Covid test. The UK government allows people to leave isolation on 'compassionate grounds' within five days if they test negative.

This is the first time Prince Harry will be meeting his entire family ever since he moved to the US and since the airing of his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

