Prince Harry racked with guilt after moving to the US amid Queen Elizabeth’s diminishing health?

An insider close to Prince Harry recently spoke to US Weekly and reported that the Duke was seemingly very panicked at the news of his grandmother-- Queen Elizabeth’s hospital visit. If you didn’t know, the 95-year-old monarch was rushed to the hospital earlier this month, after having to cancel her visit to Northern Ireland. The source also revealed that Prince Harry “felt helpless being 5,000 miles away in Montecito, and has been checking in non-stop with her.”

The insider further revealed that Harry, 37, still feels guilty about relocating to the US with his wife Meghan Markle and their kids. The Duke also regrets “not saying goodbye” in person to his late grandfather Prince Philip, who passed away back in April 2021. “[He] would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother, he’s hoping to go back home for Christmas with Meghan, if not before so that she can finally get to meet [her great granddaughter] Lilibet and see [great grandson] Archie again,” the source added.

If you were unaware, the Queen has been resting after cancelling her public events at the advice of doctors. Just last week, the palace announced, “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days. Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of lighter engagements today and tomorrow.”

