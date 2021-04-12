  1. Home
Prince Harry reaches UK for late grandfather Prince Philip's funeral; Duke to follow THESE quarantine rules

According to Daily Mail, Prince Harry was whisked away in a black Range Rover from the airport to Kensington Palace. Read more details below.
Prince Harry reaches UK for late grandfather Prince Philip's funeral; Duke to follow THESE quarantine rules
The royal family announced the demise of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on Friday. The sad news left an entire nation in mourning and millions took to social media to share their grief with the royal family. While the funeral of Prince Philip is slated to be held later this week, his grandson Prince Harry has now reached the UK from his Montecito home in the US. According to reports, Harry was seen leaving his US home late night and touched down in the UK at Heathrow airport.

According to Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex was whisked away in a black Range Rover from the airport to Kensington Palace. As for his quarantine, Harry will be quarantining at Nottingham Cottage. His earlier home which he shared with now-pregnant wife Meghan Markle has been handed over to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.  

This is the first time that Prince Harry has arrived in the UK since he and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family. He will also meet his family for the first time since he and Meghan moved to Canada and then to the US.

As per quarantine rules, Prince Harry will be in isolation and be allowed to leave in the next five days instead of 10 considering her furnishes a negative Covid test. The UK government allows people to leave isolation on 'compassionate grounds' within five days if they test negative.

Meghan Markle, who is expecting her second child with Harry, has been advised from travelling by doctors and thus will not be present for Prince Philip's funeral.  

ALSO READ: Prince Charles pays tribute to father Prince Philip with a heart wrenching note; addresses him as ‘Dear Papa’

