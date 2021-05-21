Prince Harry recalls the sweet moment when his son said 'Grandma Diana'; Says 'wish she was around for Archie'

Prince Harry revealed how one of his son Archie's first words included a sweet nod to his mother Princess Diana.

Prince Harry in the latest episode of AppleTV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, which he co-created with Oprah Winfrey opened up on several things including his mental health, losing his mother Princess Diana and also his life with Meghan Markle and their son Archie. The Duke of Sussex particularly recalled how his son Archie's first words also included the word "grandma" apart from "mama" and "papa."

Revealing that a picture of Princess Diana, who tragically passed away at the age of 36, hangs in Archie's nursery, Prince Harry spoke about how his son connected with his grandmother in the sweetest manner.

Recalling the sweet moment about how one of Archie's first words included a nod to his mother, Harry said, "I got a photo of her [Princess Diana] in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana."

Revealing his emotional reaction to it, Harry said, "It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here", via People.

Whilst fondly remembering his mother, Harry also mentioned how much he misses her and how his mother would have definitely been "proud" of him. Talking to Oprah, he further mentioned, "I wish she could've met Meghan. I wish she was around for Archie."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently expecting their second baby and the couple previously confirmed that they are having a daughter when they appeared on Oprah Winfrey's CBS interview together.

