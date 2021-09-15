Prince Harry receives birthday love from the Queen, Kate Middleton, Prince William & Charles amidst royal rift

Prince Harry recently marked his 37th birthday and while he is away from the royals this year, his family made sure to send love his way from across the world! On his special day, the Duke of Sussex received birthday wishes from his brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as other royals.

William and Kate took to Kensignton Palace Instagram (which they share), and shared a photo of Harry grinning, along with a simple birthday message. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRINCE HARRY!” along with a red balloon emoji.

The official Royal Family Instagram page, which updates fans on Queen Elizabeth II and other royals, also marked Harry’s big day. The sweet post, which included cake, balloon, and “Happy Birthday” animations, featured three photos of Harry, one of him smiling as he spoke, another of him clapping at an event with his wife, Meghan Markle, and a third of him playing with a child. “WISHING THE DUKE OF SUSSEX A HAPPY BIRTHDAY TODAY!” the Story post read.

Prince Charles’ Instagram handle--Clarence House also posted. Their story featured a solo shot of Harry, as well as both a throwback pic and a more recent snap of the Duke of Sussex with his father. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE DUKE OF SUSSEX!” the post, which included a cake emoji, read.

If you didn’t know, Harry’s birthday wishes from the family come in the midst of increasing tensions among royals, specifically between Harry and William, which surfaced after Harry and Meghan’s exit from senior royal duties and intensified after the couple’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March 2021.

