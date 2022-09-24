Prince Harry reconciling with King Charles III, Prince William was one of Queen's 'dearest wishes'
Historian Robert Hardman revealed, "Queen Elizabeth II adored Prince Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her."
Queen Elizabeth II never lost hope that burnt bridges could be mended between her grandson Prince Harry and the royal family. Historian Robert Hardman - the author of Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II - shared with People how one of The Queen's "dearest wishes" was for Harry to repair his strained relationship and reconcile with father King Charles III and older brother Prince William.
Talking about the special bond shared between Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II, Robert Hardman revealed, "The Queen adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her." Notably, Harry may have spoken against both King Charles III and Prince William, but he's never said an ill word about his darling grandmother, the late 96-year-old monarch. "I think she was one of the conduits between Windsor and California, and it would have been one of her dearest wishes that they patch things up," Hardman claimed.
Moreover, those close to King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla hope that Prince William and Prince Harry will reconcile, if not for salvaging family ties, then for the sake of the new reign. A source close to King Charles III said, "You'd think that all members of the family would unite and support the King, especially. Perhaps some wounds can be healed in the process. She knew that conflicts were a part of life, and she didn't hold grudges. Most of all, she wanted to see her family happy." According to People, "It would likely have been Queen Elizabeth's dying wish."
Interestingly, during his address to the nation post his beloved mother's death, King Charles III surprisingly mentioned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."
