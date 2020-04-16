Prince Harry reflects on enjoying family time amid COVID 19 Lockdown: You’ve got to celebrate those moments

Prince Harry is cherishing the quality time he is getting to spend with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. Here’s what he had to say.

As people sacrifice their social lives to stay away from the deadly Coronavirus, Prince Harry is pointing out the positive side of the ongoing lockdown. The 35-year-old is getting to spend a lot of family time with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, and he is cherishing these moments. Harry recently virtually connected with several parents and caretakers, who are a part of a UK-based charity which supports ill children, and during the interaction, he opened up about his social-distancing experience.

Speaking about how he is spending his time amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, the prince said that he is enjoying some quality time with his family, People reported. “There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time — so much family time — that you almost think, ‘Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?’” he said. After kissing goodbye to their royal duties, Harry and Meghan are currently practicing social distancing in a large Malibu mansion in LA. During the video call, Harry praised the caretakers for their service and called “super parents.” Speaking about their resilience and the strength, he said, “You must never, ever, ever, ever forget that. Of course, there are going to be hard days – I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys,” the father of one said. He also mentioned that people need to keep their morale up amid the ongoing health crisis. ALSO READ: VIDEO: Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner prove they are 'relationship goals' as they ace the TikTok Couples Challenge

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×