Prince Harry remains 'Best of Friends' with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie despite royal family feud

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be thousands of miles apart, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still maintain a close relationship with their cousins, Princess Beatrice. On the other hand, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship with the royal family, particularly their father, King Charles, and their brother, Prince William has been very difficult for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Prince Harry's lifelong friendship with cousins Beatrice and Eugenie

The drama between Harry and Meghan, as well as the fallout with the royal family, has been extremely distressing for the girls, who see both sides of the story and find it difficult to watch, a source from PEOPLE said.

According to the source from PEOPLE, Prince William has a clear vision of what he wants to do and where he wants to end up, and that's being King one day. He's very focused on his role and his family, but there's a path for him and he sees a future that's very different from Harry's. They both have their own priorities and their own ideas.

Prince Harry was all smiles as he walked down the steps of Westminster Abbey on May 6 at King Charles's coronation. Meghan was in California with their two kids, including their son, Prince Archie, who turned four on the big day. Harry was greeted by Beatrice, Edoardo Mozzi, and Eugenie, as well as Jack Brooksbank, Princess Alexandra's husband.

Despite tensions in the family, which led to Harry and Meghan stepping away from their royal duties in 2020 and strained relationships with the royal family, Harry was there out of love for his dad. A close friend of Harry's told PEOPLE that he will always be there for him.

Will Meghan and Prince Harry produce films?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will produce a film based on a Canadian author’s book with a story that closely resembles their own lives, according to the UK’s Sun newspaper. The couple’s new venture marks a break from their previous work, which included documentary films and book publishing, and will reportedly be part of their $100 million Netflix contract.

Meanwhile, the novel is set in the fictional city of Toronto, which is where Meghan was living when she started dating Harry while he was working on the legal drama Suits. The production of the drama will face the same issues that every other film director in Hollywood is facing, namely the writers' strike.

