Prince Harry reportedly kept his birthday celebrations 'lowkey'; Meghan Markle & Archie baked a carrot cake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly opted for a close-knit and relaxed celebration for the former’s 37th birthday and kept it ‘lowkey’ with a family birthday dinner. According to Marie Claire, via Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex and their eldest son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor had also baked a cake for the Duke.

According to Marie Claire, the intimate dinner was kept as the ultimate plan due to whatever is happening all around the world, with the pandemic, and the Afghanistan crisis. The family had focused on some alone-time together as Archie flaunted his baking skills in front of his parents. In the week of The MET Gala 2021 and The VMAs (Video Music Awards), the couple also wanted to be out of the spotlight, according to Daily Mail’s source, via Marie Claire.

“Meghan said that she is making a carrot cake with the help of Archie and the guests will include Doria and a few close friends...their focus right now is being of service and that attending glitzy events like the MET Gala is wasted time and energy that could be put to good use towards those suffering and in need,” Daily Mail’s source noted, via Marie Claire.

Previously, Prince Harry’s decision of taking private jets to a polo match amid his speeches for addressing climate change wasn’t taken in a good light, hence the latest decision of celebrating his birthday in an intimate setting and avoiding events like the MET Gala might have been a good decision, to say the least. During Meghan’s 40th birthday, the Duchess had announced her 40x40 campaign which aimed at helping women join workforces post pandemic.

Prince Harry also received birthday wishes from his family, including from Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Charles.

