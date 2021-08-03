Prince Harry reportedly orders lavishly expensive cake from bespoke bakery for Meghan Markle's 40th birthday

Meghan Markle is all set to turn 40 on Wednesday, August 4 and it looks like the preparations for her intimate bash have begun. While it was revealed that the Duchess is looking forward to a private celebration with close friends and family, more details about the party have now been disclosed. As per The Sun, Prince Harry has ordered a special cake for Markle from a bespoke bakery in LA that is known to serve expensive cakes with custom designs. Meghan's party spread will also reportedly include locally sourced food and wines. It looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will host an elegant soiree for the evening.

It has been informed by Tatler that instead of a regular formal seated dinner, Meghan is said to have opted for a ‘grazing table’ format for the soiree which will be hosted at their Montecito mansion. As for the guestlist, Markle's mother Doria Ragland is expected to be present for the bash and several reports have suggested that the royal couple's close family friend Oprah will also make an appearance.

It has been claimed that Markle's birthday bash will be planned by Colin Cowie on Winfrey's recommendation. Cowie is known to be a favourite among celebrities when it comes to party planning, Tatler reveals that his other A-list clients also include Jennifer Aniston, Tom Cruise, and Kim Kardashian.

Considering it happens to be a milestone birthday for Markle, it looks like the celebration will be on a bigger scale compared to her last year when Harry and Meghan had a rather intimate celebration at their then-new LA home. While Markle had received warm wishes from several members of the royal family on social media last year including The Queen, fans are waiting to see if the recent rift will affect Markle's birthday wishes this year.

