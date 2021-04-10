Prince Harry to return to UK for Prince Philip’s funeral? Duke’s possible visit to be his FIRST since Megxit

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday, April 9. Prince Harry is likely to attend his grandfather’s funeral in the UK.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip took his last breath on Friday, April 9. The Royal Family shared a statement on social media to confirm his demise. The Duke was reportedly unwell before his death and was admitted to a hospital for days in the month of February. Several political figures have mourned the death of Prince Philip on social media. To name a few, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby and the UK opposition Labour party leader, Keir Starmer.

Prince Harry, who hasn’t returned to the UK in over a year, is likely to come back and attend his grandfather’s funeral. Reportedly, Harry might quarantine for several days and get tested for the Covid-19 virus before meeting his family for the funeral at St. George's Chapel. Since Harry stepped down from his royal duties along with his wife Meghan Markle, he hasn’t visited the royal family. Meghan is pregnant with the couple’s second child. The Sussexes even gave a bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey which garnered the world’s attention. For now, it is unclear if Meghan would be joining Harry on his possible UK visit.

The Duke of Sussex has always been close to his grandfather, Prince Philip. The two were often seen cracking jokes and laughing while they were spotted out in public. After Princess Diana’s demise in 1997, Prince Philip played a huge role in the lives of Prince Harry and Prince William. The Duke of Edinburgh would’ve turned 100 in June this year.

