  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prince Harry to return to UK for Prince Philip’s funeral? Duke’s possible visit to be his FIRST since Megxit

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday, April 9. Prince Harry is likely to attend his grandfather’s funeral in the UK.
Mumbai
Prince Harry to return to UK for Prince Philip’s funeral? Duke’s possible visit to be his FIRST since Megxit
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip took his last breath on Friday, April 9. The Royal Family shared a statement on social media to confirm his demise. The Duke was reportedly unwell before his death and was admitted to a hospital for days in the month of February. Several political figures have mourned the death of Prince Philip on social media. To name a few, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby and the UK opposition Labour party leader, Keir Starmer.

Prince Harry, who hasn’t returned to the UK in over a year, is likely to come back and attend his grandfather’s funeral. Reportedly, Harry might quarantine for several days and get tested for the Covid-19 virus before meeting his family for the funeral at St. George's Chapel. Since Harry stepped down from his royal duties along with his wife Meghan Markle, he hasn’t visited the royal family. Meghan is pregnant with the couple’s second child. The Sussexes even gave a bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey which garnered the world’s attention. For now, it is unclear if Meghan would be joining Harry on his possible UK visit.

The Duke of Sussex has always been close to his grandfather, Prince Philip. The two were often seen cracking jokes and laughing while they were spotted out in public. After Princess Diana’s demise in 1997, Prince Philip played a huge role in the lives of Prince Harry and Prince William. The Duke of Edinburgh would’ve turned 100 in June this year.

Also Read| Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passes away at 99 

Credits :Getty ImagesJust Jared

You may like these
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry had THIS backup plan ready for Oprah interview if Prince Philip passed away
Prince Philip had indirectly advised Prince Harry to not get married to Meghan Markle?
Prince William cuts ties with longtime pal as he’s pro Harry & Meghan? His closeness to Sussexes the problem?
Meghan Markle to give birth to 2nd baby in LA home? Her & Prince Harry trying to revisit Archie’s birth plan?
Want to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito neighbour? Here's the BIG BUCKS you'll have to shell out
Kate Middleton allegedly found Meghan Markle bringing up flower girl story during Oprah interview 'mortifying'
close