Prince Harry to RETURN to the UK for Princess Diana’s statue unveiling with ‘secret guest’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry will reportedly be accompanied by Meghan Markle for his return to the UK in July for Princess Diana’s statue unveiling.

According to new reports, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is going to be the "secret guest" at the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue in London in July. The former actress, who gave birth to daughter Lilibet earlier this month, will reportedly be taking a break from her maternity leave to attend the highly-anticipated with her husband Prince Harry. Princes Harry and William have worked on the statue since 2017 in a bid to celebrate their mother for what would have been her 60th birthday.

Previously, Prince Harry was confirmed to be in attendance but his plans may have changed following the birth of his daughter Lilibet. However, a source has told Radar that Meghan "knows how hard it was to attend his grandfather’s funeral alone" and that she doesn't want that to happen again. They continued to claim that Harry had been "given the cold shoulder by most of his relatives", with many refusing to converse with him.

The insider added: "Meghan and Harry know the event is going to be dominated by Prince William, Kate and their children. The Cambridges call Kensington Palace home and have been working feverishly to make the entire event is flawless.” This comes after Prince Harry described his royal family life as "a mix between The Truman Show and being in a zoo" back in May on a podcast with Dax Shephard.

