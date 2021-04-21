Prince Harry returns to Meghan Markle and son Archie in California as he leaves UK after family reunion

According to a report in Daily Mail, Prince Harry reached Los Angeles on an American Airlines flight on Tuesday afternoon. Read details below.

After almost a week long stay in his home country UK, Prince Harry has returned to the US to be with wife Meghan Markle as the couple are expecting their second child soon. According to a report in Daily Mail, Prince Harry reached Los Angeles on an American Airlines flight. He arrived LA on Tuesday afternoon and was zoomed off to his home in Montecito, California where he will be quarantining before reuniting with his son Archie and Meghan.

Harry left for the US just a day before Queen Elizabeth's birthday as the monarch turns 95 on Wednesday. However, there are no celebrations in order as the royal family continue to mourn the demise of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The Duke passed away on April and Harry flew to the UK on 11 April.

He remained in quarantine at his earlier home Frogmore Cottage and attended his grandfather's funeral on 17 April, Saturday. This is was the first time Harry had visited the UK since he and Meghan stepped back as senior working members of the royal family. It was also the first time since the couple's explosive interview with Oprah aired in March.

Back in the US, Harry will now quarantine at their home in Montecito for around 10 days as recommended for international travelers by the CDC, Daily Mail reported.

Meghan was advised by doctor to not fly to the UK given her condition as the Duchess of Sussex had already suffered a miscarriage last year.

