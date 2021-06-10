Prince Harry returns from paternity leave to deliver special news; Teases ‘Something big is coming to Germany’

Prince Harry recently took a break from paternity leave to announce special news regarding the upcoming Invictus Games. Scroll down to see what he said.

Prince Harry recently welcomed his second child, a baby girl with his wife Meghan Markle over the last weekend. And following the birth of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duke and Duchess are currently on paternity leave from the couple's Archewell Foundation. Even though they won’t be attending the annual games this year, the couple shared some exciting news for the charity event close to his heart. In a video posted to the Invictus Games Instagram account, Prince Harry teased, "It's time to spread the news. Something big is coming to Germany." That "something big" is the 2023 Invictus Games, which will be held in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Harry founded the Invictus Games, a sports competition for sick and injured army veterans, in 2014. The Duke was inspired to breathe life into the project following his own admission in the military. Back in 2013, Harry also visited Warrior Games, which is the United States' competition for wounded service people. The Invictus Games have had a tough year, last year, the games were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, due to the continued effects of the pandemic, the 2021 games were also delayed. The next Invictus Games will kick off in 2022 in the Netherlands.

Back in April, Harry and Meghan announced that their first project under their new Netflix deal with the Archewell Foundation would be about the Invictus Games. Titled Heart of Invictus, it will focus on the 2022 games in the Netherlands. While Harry and Meghan are occupied at home with baby Lili, it’s heartwarming to see the couple’s dedication towards the Invictus Games.

