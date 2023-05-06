Prince Harry returns to hometown for King Charles' coronation; enters Westminster Abbey with a smile

A historic moment was recreated after 1953, when King Charles was crowned King in the same hall where Queen Elizabeth II was crowned.

With ongoing news on how Prince Harry will face his family on the day of the coronation, today is the day when everything stood its ground.

At his father King Charles' and stepmother Queen Camilla's coronations on Saturday, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex made his appearance at Westminster Abbey in London. He entered the room with his cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and their husbands.

Prince Harry’s most-awaited appearance at the destination

Following the dress rules for the majority of the crowd, Prince Harry donned a morning suit to the event. Along with the Golden Jubilee, Diamond Jubilee, and Platinum Jubilee medals, he also wore his Afghanistan service medal with his KCVO star and neck ornament.

Between Princess Alexandra and Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie's husband, in the third row, the Duke of Sussex took a seat.

It's certain that Prince Harry might be feeling left out without his wife Meghan Markle, who stayed in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

All for the love of family: Prince Harry faces family after the release of his memoir.

The Duke of Sussex attended the coronation out of duty and affection for his father, despite the fact that ties have remained tense since the publication of his biography Spare in January and that family issues ultimately caused Prince Harry and Meghan to walk down from their royal positions in 2020.

The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an appearance with the Royals

Prince Harry's first public appearance with other royals was at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September, which Meghan also attended after the monarch’s death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The couple was in Europe for a number of philanthropic engagements/

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed in the United Kingdom for the ensuing funeral ceremonies before flying back to California.

