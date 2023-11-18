Prince Harry reveals about his LAST phone call with his mother, Princess Diana; all DEETS inside

Prince Harry recently opened up about his short encounter with his mother, revealing that it occurred just before she lost her life in 1997. This revelation was made in the ITV documentary titled Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, which delves into the history of the late Princess Diana. The documentary sheds light on the emotional experiences of Prince William and Prince Harry, who were 15 and 12 years old, respectively, at the time of Diana's tragic demise in a car crash in Paris.

The last phone call with Princess Diana

In the documentary, Prince William mentioned remembering his final discussion with Princess Diana but chose not to disclose specific details. He recounted that, at the time, he and his brother were enjoying a pleasant moment with their cousins at Balmoral when the conversation took place.

Harry and I were hurriedly bidding farewell, you know, saying 'See you later'... looking back, had I been aware of what would transpire, I wouldn't have been as nonchalant about it and everything else, shared the Prince of Wales.

Prince Harry expressed, “I can't really necessarily remember what I said but all I do remember is probably regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was.” He further noted, "I'd known that it would be the last time I'd talk to my mother, I can't help but think about the things I would have said to her."

More about Princess Diana’s documentary

In a segment of their 2017 documentary titled Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Prince Harry disclosed that he had been without contact with his mother for several weeks. This revelation occurred during a conversation with two landmine victims, Zarko Peric and Malic Bradaric, whom Diana had encountered during her final mission to Bosnia. The purpose of her mission was to raise awareness about the harsh realities of landmines.

Addressing Peric and Bradaric in the documentary, Harry stated, "You two were among the last individuals to see my mother. Well, I suppose you saw her more recently than I did."

William and Harry also experienced periods of traveling between their two households in the years leading up to Diana's passing.

