Prince Harry reveals he misses THIS the most in LA and it doesn't have anything to do with his royal family

Prince Harry revealed what he missed the most living in LA through an instagram video. Scroll ahead to know what it is.

Prince Harry confessed to missing one of his favourite British sports during his lockout in LA with wife Meghan Markle. The former Duke of Sussex said he was "pining for rugby" as he joined rugby's other famous faces to thank the group for coming together and lending help during the coronavirus crisis. Prince Harry, who is patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), participated in a video montage for England Rugby.

The former Prince was accompanied by men's captain Owen Farrell, former England player Jonny Wilkinson, coach Eddie Jones and women's captain Sarah Hunter in the video. The Duke, who is living in the US following his decision to step down as a senior royal in March, delivered the opening comments in the video, saying: "We all miss rugby." After Owen said, "This pandemic might have paused the game", Harry added, "But it hasn't taken away our spirit."

The RUF shared a clip on their Instagram account on Wednesday to shed light on how clubs across the UK have been raising money for charity, making calls to elderly members, and using their facilities for food banks. "When the game was paused, the rugby family came together as one. Thank you from all of us at England Rugby," the caption read.

Harry also sent a heartfelt letter this week in an effort to express his gratitude to members of the British Armed Forces who served meals during the Coronavirus lockdown. The message was shared by RE:ACT on Twitter (formerly named Team Rubicon), who said they were "proud to be involved" in the relief effort.

