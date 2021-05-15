Prince Harry REVEALS how he & THIS Hollywood star bonded because of the paparazzi's obsession with celebrities

During a recent podcast appearance, Prince Harry disclosed how he's made a celebrity friend in Los Angeles, as the duo "sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi."

Prince Harry's recent revelations about the royal family on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast has left everyone rattled with curiosity yet again. During his podcast appearance, Harry also shed light on his new, improved Los Angeles life with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, 2. Given that the family stays in Montecito, which is home to many famous celebrities, it wasn't long for Harry to make a new friend.

Harry's new friend is none other than celebrity neighbour Orlando Bloom and the reason for their surprising bond is "the paparazzi." As Harry elaborated, "Just two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message — because he’s just down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi — he sent me a photograph which his security got of this long-haired guy with a beanie on, with his ear pods in, with his massive camera lying in the back of his 4×4 truck," via Just Jared.

Further elaborating on what happened, Harry divulged that there was a woman driving who did the peace sign, sitting there as a distraction, while the man was laid down in the back of his 4×4 truck taking photographs of Orlando and Katy Perry with their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom and whoever else was in that area. Harry retorted, "How is that normal, how is that acceptable?"

However, Harry acknowledged that his US paparazzi experience is "way better" than in the UK. Harry stated that in LA, he can actually lift his head and feel different. Moreover, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "shoulders have dropped." Harry feels "a little bit more free" when he walks around and gets to take Archie on the back of his bicycle, which he never had the chance to do back home.

