Prince Harry reveals plans of donating 1.5 million dollars from his forthcoming memoir to Sentebale charity

Prince Harry has announced his plans of donating a generous amount from the proceeds of his upcoming memoir to Sentebale charity, which was co-founded by him along with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to provide help to African children affected by HIV. During a surprise visit to a polo match in Aspen, he confirmed his donation of 1.5 million dollars.

While appearing at the polo match in Aspen, Colorado, via People, the Sussex royal opened up on feeling ‘grateful’ for being able to donate to “children and communities who gravely need it.” “This is one of the several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations and I’m grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it,” he said. Harry’s Sentebale charity was co-founded in 2006, which, according to a statement by the charity, via People, is “operating at a full scale and continuing providing critical services to at-risk youth in Southern Africa.”

During his speech, Harry also noted that the Sentebale polo cup will also help them in collecting the funds that are needed for taking care of critical issues which includes “immediate needs of vulnerable children in Southern Africa,” while helping them with healthcare services, skill-building techniques and ways in which they can be more resilient and self-sufficient.

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle did not join him at the event. In other news, the Duchess has announced her 40x40 campaign on the occasion of her 40th birthday to encourage young women who are trying to build their lives amid the pandemic. Markle has been praised by several celebrities including , Melissa McCarthy, and her sister-in-law Prince Eugenie.

