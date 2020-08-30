Prince Harry REVEALS plans of returning to the UK in 2021; Says COVID delayed reunion with royals this year

In a recent chat with rugby players on the League's 125th birthday, Prince Harry revealed that he was planning on returning to the UK this year but COVID-19 put a damper on things.

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry says that only coronavirus has stopped him from returning to the UK. The Duke, 35, who quit royal life alongside wife Meghan Markle earlier in the year, also vowed to fly home for the Rugby League World Cup in 2021. To mark Rugby League's 125th birthday, Prince Harry joined a Zoom quiz of players, coaches and volunteers from the sport. Speaking from his new Santa Barbara mansion, The Duke of Sussex said: "We've got a whole Rugby League world cup coming next year. "I definitely plan on coming back. I would have been back already had it not been for COVID."

Harry said the sport had "thrived" since its birth in 1895 and added: "Watching Rugby League is exhausting. I spent 10 years in the army, I know what endurance is all about. But it's madness.” "Full respect to anyone that plays the game, I think it's amazing, and a lot of people would be jealous not to be part of that community," he added.

Harry continued: "It can bring so many families together, bring so many people together. It doesn't matter whether you're in the stands, whether you're the groundsman, whether you're a player, whether you're a fan, or whether you're a first-time watcher, every single person is bound by this family feeling."

Just days after announcing his royal departure with wife Meghan Markle, The Duke of Sussex hosted the World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace. Today, the Rugby World Cup is set to take place in England between 23 October and 27 November next year.

