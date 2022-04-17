Prince Harry reveals son Archie's cute aspiration to become THIS cartoon character in Invictus Games speech

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to the stage to deliver an opening speech where they also honoured the Ukrainian team specially for participating despite the ongoing tensions. In the speech, Prince Harry also gave an inspiring message.

During his opening ceremony speech, the Duke of Sussex gave a sweet shoutout to his son Archie Harrison as he revealed the conversation he has with his two-year-old about his future aspirations. Harry told the audience, "When I talk to my son, Archie, about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut. Other days it’s a pilot. A helicopter pilot obviously." He further added how sometimes he also wants to be the popular cartoon character “Kwazii from Octonauts. If you’re laughing, then you’ve seen it", Harry said.

Following the same, Harry revealed how he is teaching his son how no matter he becomes his "character that matters most." He further went on to laud his fellow veterans who are a part of the Invictus community as he hailed them for showing substance and resilience of strength. He then concluded adding, "We thank you for cementing in us the unwavering knowing that with courage, you can overcome anything."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived holding hands for the opening ceremony and the duo also shared a sweet kiss on stage where the Duchess of Sussex introduced Prine Harry as her "incredible husband."

