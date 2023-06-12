Prince Harry reveals truth about his major ‘disagreement’ with brother Prince William

Prince Harry has been making headlines ever since the release of his memoir Spare, which consisted of bombshell revelations about the royal family. Now, he became the first senior royal in about 130 years to take the witness stand in the high court battle against Mirror Group of Newspaper (MGN). During the trial, Harry has made several shocking statements which included details about the royal family.

During the high court trial against Mirror Group of Newspaper for obtaining information about the royal family illegally, Prince Harry discussed a 2003 tabloid report. This tabloid report published under MGN discussed Harry’s personal objections to meeting with Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s butler. Harry’s objections reportedly caused major disagreement between brothers. Here is everything to know about the same.

Prince Harry talks about disagreement with Prince William

During the high court trial, Prince Harry revealed the truth about his disagreement with brother Prince William. Harry said that he was at odds with his older brother on how they will handle Paul Burrell.

The 2003 tabloid report claimed that Prince William wanted to meet with Burrell to stop him from making any distressing revelations about Princess Diana. Meanwhile, Prince Harry was firm on staying away from Burrell, who willingly told newspapers Princess Diana’s secrets after her death.

Prince Harry said on witness stand, “The article accurately sets out the position that my brother was open to fixing a meeting with Paul to discuss his ongoing exposés about our mother. However I had made up my mind about the kind of person I thought Paul was and was firmly against meeting him at this point in my life. To the best of my recollection, I do not believe a meeting went ahead in 2003.”

The Duke of Sussex added that both him and his brother were very upset how ‘indiscreet’ Paul Burrell was after he sold Princess Diana’s possession and gave interviews about her. The brothers believed that their mother would have wanted some privacy in death, especially from people close to her. Prince Harry said that he was ‘so upset’ that he didn’t even want to hear Burrell's reasons. He concluded by saying that he had no idea how journalists obtained the information written in the 2003 tabloid.

After stepping down from his royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry is living in California with his wife Meghan Markle and two kids.

