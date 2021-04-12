Prince Harry reveals what Prince Philip would’ve said now with ‘a beer in hand’; Bids adieu in tearful note

Prince Harry has finally penned down and released his statement remembering his late grandfather Prince Philip who passed away on Friday. Scroll down to see what the couple had to say.

After flying to the UK from LA for Prince Philip’s funeral, Prince Harry has finally released a statement in the memory of his late grandfather, Prince Philip. Prince Harry‘s statement began, “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.”

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end,” he added.

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’,” he continued. The statement read, “So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.” Harry ended his statement with the Royal Marines motto, “Per Mare, Per Terram,” which means, “By Sea, By Land.”

If you didn’t know, Harry has recently landed back in the UK, which marks his first visit since he and his wife Meghan Markle left Britain. Harry is not accompanied by Markle as she is currently pregnant and not cleared for travelling. The duo however released a joint statement mourning the death of the 99-year-old just a few days ago.

