Prince Harry’s biographer SLAMS him and Meghan Markle post royal exit; Calls them ‘spoilt defiant teenagers’

After a lot of speculations, criticism, controversy and media drama around the royal exit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially said goodbye to their royal life. They have now started a new chapter of their lives with their 10-month-old son Archie in the US, away from the royal family. Ever since they announced their decision back in January, Meghan and Harry received a lot of criticism for jeopardising their royal status for an easier life. Now that they two have officially stepped down from their roles in the royal family, Harry’s biographer is blasting the couple.

Angela Levin, in an op-ed written for Tatler Magazine, called Meghan and Harry’s move “increasingly self-centered.” She said instead of acting like two adults who are in their late thirties, the two are acting like defiant teenagers who can’t priorities things wisely. Reflecting on the time she spent with Harry in 2017, Angela described him as “charismatic, intuitive and quick-witted but also restless and troubled.” She also stated that Harry has explained to Meghan what she was getting into before welcoming her into his royal family.

She claimed that since then, Harry has only become more self-centered. Angela said even though the 35-year-old has moved away from his family, she believes he is tearing himself into shreds about leaving his home and the military connections. She also stated that he is using his resentment at allegedly being sidelined by his family as an escape to move on in his life. She said Harry once told her that no matter what, he would always support and be there for his brother Prince William.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to hire Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's former bodyguard in LA?