Prince Harry’s docuseries gets Phillip Schofield’s support; Latter commends him for promoting mental health

British TV presenter Phillip Schofield’s recently voiced his support for Prince Harry after his docuseries trailer gained negative criticism in the UK.

British TV host Phillip Schofield was one of the very few people in the UK who showed support for Prince Harry after the former royal released the first teaser of his docuseries. For the unversed, Harry, 36, released the trailer for The Me You Can’t See, a docuseries produced by the royal and Oprah Winfrey which focuses on mental health and well being, on his and wife Megan Markle's Archewell website.

The trailer of the docuseries also saw several stars making cameos, including the likes of Lady Gaga and Glenn Close. After watching the clip, TV presenter Phillip commented via Mirror UK: "I mean it looks like an amazing series, and even watching Good Morning Britain this morning and listening to the news, this is utterly polarising. "Because you've got some people saying he's throwing his family under the bus, some people saying he should keep his head down and be quiet.”

"And then there are other people - and I’ve gotta say me included - that any awareness for the mental health issues that we have on this planet right now, any awareness whatsoever, both his brother and his father and his mother all talked about mental wellbeing, but Harry can't."

However, fellow guest Nick Ferrari suggested that the airing of the documentary could have been delayed due to the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. But Phillip commented: "The thing is, this documentary would have been planned considerably earlier than the sad death of the Duke of Edinburgh, so when is the right time? You have an entire American network waiting and then they put it on pause, bearing in mind that this is for an American audience principally, although you would hope it would reach a worldwide audience which it will because of the people involved in it.” "But they are maybe less sensitive to the timing than we would be," the father-of-two added.

