Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir to put Prince Charles in the ‘firing line’?

Prince Harry had previously announced that he was planning on writing a memoir that might hit the shelves in 2022. In a statement, the Duke of Sussex had confirmed to be penning the memoir “not as the prince” he was born but “as the man” that he has become. However, a royal expert, via US Weekly has claimed that his upcoming book might not prove beneficial for his father, Prince Charles.

During an interview with US Weekly, the royal expert Andrew has explained how there’s a possibility of witnessing Prince Charles “in the firing line” after the book releases. “If I was Prince Charles, I’d be looking for a pile of coats to hide under,” the expert said, via US Weekly. Soon after the news of the book broke, another source from US Weekly claimed that the royal family was concerned over what Harry might pen inside the book. “They haven’t received a copy yet and don’t know what to expect...It’s making them nervous,” the source, via US Weekly had previously said.

For the unversed, during his announcement, Prince Harry had shared that he was “grateful for the opportunity” to pen whatever he has learnt from his life. “[I’m] excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,” he said.

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were confirmed to be stepping down from their positions from being senior royals, and their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, royal family fans have been willing to understand what truly went on for them to have taken drastic measures in distancing from the royal household. Many fans are even hopeful that Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir would finally answer all their questions, but neither the prince nor his acquaintances have revealed anything about the book’s content as yet.

