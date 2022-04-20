Prince Harry says having Meghan Markle by his side at the Invictus Games 'means everything' to him

Looks like Prince Harry is grateful to have Duchess Meghan Markle by his side. The Duke of Sussex discussed the importance of the Invictus Games—an international athletic tournament for injured veterans that he launched in 2014—in his and the duchess' relationship in a recent interview with People.

"There is nowhere you can feel more embraced and supported than with the Invictus family," Harry said as per PEOPLE. "The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way. We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that." However, this is Harry's first Invictus Games since marrying Meghan Markle, as well as his first as a father to Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 10 months.

He reflected on the trajectory of their relationship, adding, "Now, five years later, here we are in The Hague at the fifth Invictus Games, as parents of two, and living in the US. I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything." Meanwhile, in other news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently had a secret meeting with Queen Elizabeth II after two years as the couple visited her before heading to Hague, Netherlands for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. The Duke of Sussex opened up about meeting his grandmother before the games during a BBC interview as he revealed what they spoke about.

Revealing how supportive the Queen was towards the upcoming Invictus Games, Prince Harry mentioned, "She had plenty of messages for Team U.K., which I have already passed on to most of them." Further speaking about their personal interaction during the meeting, Harry told BBC One, "So, it was great to see her. I’m sure she would love to be here if she could."

